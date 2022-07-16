Iowa State lands four-star forward Milan Momcilovic
Iowa State landed four-star forward Milan Momcilovic on Saturday evening. The top-30 prospect was one of TJ Otzelberger’s primary targets in the class, and the Cyclones did a fantastic job of closing and getting a centerpiece to their recruiting class.
He chose Iowa State over five other finalists — Michigan State, UCLA, Virginia, Minnesota and Louisville.
Below, Rivals’ Travis Graf takes a look at what Iowa State is getting in Momcilovic and where they go from here.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE CYCLONES
Momcilovic’s game is one of the more aesthetically pleasing to watch in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-8 forward is highly skilled, with range out to beyond the three-point line. He has soft touch, especially in the mid-range, and has a wide array of post moves and counters, with his favorite being a fade-away jumper.
Momcilovic’s skill set doesn’t stop with scoring. He’s a great passer out of the post and from the perimeter and has terrific vision and a feel for the game. The Iowa State staff will be able to use him in a variety of ways as soon as he steps foot on campus.
WHAT’S NEXT FOR IOWA STATE?
Momcilovic is the second commit in the Cyclones’ 2023 class, joining top-100 prospect Jelani Hamilton. Those are two great pieces for an early start to the class for Iowa State.
The Cyclones have been in tremendous position for five-star forward Omaha Biliew, and I entered a FutureCast for the top-20 prospect back in April. The biggest question mark is whether he will stay in the 2023 class or move up a class and join the Cyclones a year earlier.
Regardless of what class he’s in, landing Momcilovic and Biliew is back-to-back fashion would be quite the feat for Otzelberger and his staff.