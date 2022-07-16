Iowa State lands four-star forward Milan Momcilovic

Iowa State landed four-star forward Milan Momcilovic on Saturday evening. The top-30 prospect was one of TJ Otzelberger’s primary targets in the class, and the Cyclones did a fantastic job of closing and getting a centerpiece to their recruiting class. He chose Iowa State over five other finalists — Michigan State, UCLA, Virginia, Minnesota and Louisville. Below, Rivals’ Travis Graf takes a look at what Iowa State is getting in Momcilovic and where they go from here.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE CYCLONES

Momcilovic’s game is one of the more aesthetically pleasing to watch in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-8 forward is highly skilled, with range out to beyond the three-point line. He has soft touch, especially in the mid-range, and has a wide array of post moves and counters, with his favorite being a fade-away jumper. Momcilovic’s skill set doesn’t stop with scoring. He’s a great passer out of the post and from the perimeter and has terrific vision and a feel for the game. The Iowa State staff will be able to use him in a variety of ways as soon as he steps foot on campus.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR IOWA STATE?