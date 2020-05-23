Faced with a void in the shot making department, Iowa State answered such a hole on Saturday with one of the top graduate-transfers this spring. Former DePaul standout Jalen Coleman-Lands committed to the Cyclones and will have one year to play beginning in the fall.

A 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Indianapolis, Coleman-Lands entered the Transfer Portal earlier in the month and immediately became a top target for a number of Big 10 programs. A former top-40 prospect that began his college career at Illinois, Coleman-Lands has never averaged less than eight points per game throughout his 110-game career.