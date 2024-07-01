Iowa State landed its second commitment of the 2025 cycle on Monday, when four-star guard Jamarion Batemon announced his intention to sign with the Cyclones. Batemon, who plays his high school ball at the Milwaukee Academy Of Science, chose ISU over fellow finalists Marquette, Clemson and West Virginia. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores what Iowa State is getting in Batemon as well as what this recruiting victory says about the big picture of Cyclone hoops.









WHAT IOWA STATE IS GETTING

Batemon jumped up more than 30 spots and added a fourth star in the last rankings refresh, and the bump was well deserved. The Milwaukee-based guard has shown himself to be a prolific volume scorer in the last year and has also made strides on the defensive end where his motor and long arms allow him to play even bigger than his 6-foot-3 frame and absolutely terrorize passing lanes on the perimeter. Bateman has been hot from beyond the arc in our last couple viewings of him and has also flashed the ability to get downhill in a hurry and finish through traffic at the basket. Batemon, who plays grassroots with Power 5 on the addias 3SSB Circuit, will take the next step as he grows as a facilitator and cuts down on ill-advised shots. His scoring prowess is clear, however, as there aren;t many places on the floor from which he isn't a threat to put the ball through the hoop. Batemon’s rankings rise may not be finished, as his trajectory from a development standpoint is encouraging to say the least.