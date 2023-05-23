There aren’t many 2025 prospects with higher upside than 6-foot-8 wing Joshua Lewis, whose impressive length is matched by his tools and elite athleticism. The No. 50 prospect in the class, Lewis isn’t a polished product by any means but his flashes of brilliance are getting more common as he matures.

Lewis is averaging 10.3 PPG and 5.7 RPG while shooting 56% from the floor through 15 games for the Florida Rebels 16U squad this spring. He currently holds an offer from USF, but other major programs are kicking the tires on his recruitment. Lewis recently spoke to Rivals about where things stand and which schools are involved.

ON NEW SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“I haven't really picked up anything lately, but there are scholars talking to me. I’ve been talking to Iowa and Houston, though.”

ON IOWA

“I’ve been talking to one of their assistants a lot. They like the way I play and they think I can be a great player for them.”

ON HOUSTON

“They like my game and they want to come check me out some more before the offer. They are going to be watching me more this summer.”

ON HIS DREAM SCHOOL

“Michigan State is my dream school. I just grew up liking them. My favorite NBA player is Paul George, and I like A.J. Hoggard, too. He’s really tough.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I’m a long and athletic combo guard that does everything. I’ve really been working on getting my handle tighter so I can really shine in that guard position.”