In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today, we take a look at David Joplin.

WHO IS HE?

A 6-foot-7 forward that might be best used in a small ball power forward role, David Joplin is a strong and versatile prospect in the frontcourt. Situated just a 15-minute drive from downtown Milwaukee, Joplin just completed his junior season with the Brookfield Central High program. He averaged nearly 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks on the season, while making almost half of his shots from the field and close to 38-percent of his perimeter attempts. A member of the 2021 class, Joplin already possesses a strong, college-ready frame that should suit him well as he gets older. Slated to run with the D1 Minnesota program this summer, his coach, Jay Fuhrmann, had only good things to say about Joplin. “David is a player that wants to do whatever it takes to win. He’s got a natural feel to get to his spots to find a way to score,” Fuhrmann said. “Above all, he is a high character young man with tremendous upside.”

RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

Joplin has already begun to make a name for himself thanks to his play last summer with the Meanstreets program on the 16-under level, and with his local high school unit over the winter. He has received offers from Offered by DePaul, Georgetown, Green Bay, Milwaukee, UNLV and Valparaiso, while Butler is another that has shown heavy interest in him. He has also visited the campuses at Butler, Iowa, Loyola Chicago, and Wisconsin in recent months.

WHY I LIKE HIM