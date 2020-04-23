Introducing versatile forward David Joplin
In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise.
Today, we take a look at David Joplin.
WHO IS HE?
A 6-foot-7 forward that might be best used in a small ball power forward role, David Joplin is a strong and versatile prospect in the frontcourt. Situated just a 15-minute drive from downtown Milwaukee, Joplin just completed his junior season with the Brookfield Central High program.
He averaged nearly 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks on the season, while making almost half of his shots from the field and close to 38-percent of his perimeter attempts. A member of the 2021 class, Joplin already possesses a strong, college-ready frame that should suit him well as he gets older.
Slated to run with the D1 Minnesota program this summer, his coach, Jay Fuhrmann, had only good things to say about Joplin. “David is a player that wants to do whatever it takes to win. He’s got a natural feel to get to his spots to find a way to score,” Fuhrmann said. “Above all, he is a high character young man with tremendous upside.”
RECRUITING SNAPSHOT
Joplin has already begun to make a name for himself thanks to his play last summer with the Meanstreets program on the 16-under level, and with his local high school unit over the winter.
He has received offers from Offered by DePaul, Georgetown, Green Bay, Milwaukee, UNLV and Valparaiso, while Butler is another that has shown heavy interest in him. He has also visited the campuses at Butler, Iowa, Loyola Chicago, and Wisconsin in recent months.
WHY I LIKE HIM
First, a look back at what fellow national analyst Eric Bossi had to say about him a year ago.
“I'll be interested to see where 2021 power forward David Joplin is a year from now. The 6-foot-7 four man has a strong frame, a good motor and showed some skill scoring the ball. The Wisconsin product should be pretty popular playing for Chicago-based Meanstreets 16U team this spring and summer.”
Bossi was spot on with his assessment and it is with those feelings and the progressions that he has shown on film that makes me believe that Joplin would have been one of the top breakthrough performers during the two live period sessions this month.
A strong-minded forward that can make shots out of the spot-up to 22-feet, though his mechanics are not conventional as he tends to release the ball over his head, it does go in more times than not. He is a powerful athlete that finishes on the break and possesses extended length that he uses well around the basket and to defend near and further away from the rim.
Joplin must tighten his handles and show that he can create better than just the occasional straight-line attack but there is enough evidence that would show that DePaul and Georgetown are ahead of the curve with him. He might not be a star at the high-major level but he is someone that can be plugged into a various spot and also someone that you need in order to win.
He can make shots, defend and does not lack for toughness which equates to a solid three-star prospect and a prospect that high-majors will soon be calling more often.