In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today, we take a look at Sean Durugordon.

WHO IS HE?

Durugordon is a 6-foot-6 small forward prospect and a member of the 2021 class. Attending the Canterbury School (Connecticut) this year, Durugordon is a native of Harlem, N.Y., that possesses a near 7-foot wingspan. He is a more than above average athlete that uses such physical traits on the defensive end in guarding up to four positions in the half-court setting. Durugordon has become lauded as a hard worker with tremendous upside. He posted close to 22 points, 11 rebounds and three assists during his junior season. He also made 39-percent of his perimeter attempts and carries a 3.3 GPA in the classroom.

RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

Durugordon already boasts a solid offer list. He has collected nine that feature the names of Binghamton, Fairfield, Fairleigh Dickinson, Holy Cross, Marist, Sacred Heart, San Francisco, UMass, and Wagner. He has also taken unofficial visits to Binghamton, Fairleigh Dickinson, Holy Cross, Marist, Sacred Heart, and Wagner. While no power conference program has offered, he has heard from a group including DePaul, ECU, Providence, Richmond, Rutgers, Vanderbilt and Washington State.

WHY I LIKE HIM