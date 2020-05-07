In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today, we take a look at Mason Manning.

WHO IS HE?

Manning is a 6-foot-1 guard that can play both guard spots along the backcourt thanks to his shooting and facilitating capabilities. The native of Jackson, Mississippi, spent his first full year at First Love Christian Academy (Pennsylvania) this past season. A member of the 2022 graduating class, Manning started for a First Love squad that competed on a national schedule. As a sophomore, he averaged 13 points, five assists, and two steals per game. His shooting numbers were promising where he made 37-percent of his 3-point attempts, 48-percent of his shots from the floor and 81-percent of his foul shots. Planning on running with the MBA Hoops travel program this summer, his school coach, Khayree Wilson, discussed his feelings for the emerging guard. “I think the best thing about Mason is his maturity level for the game. Watching him on the court this year, sometimes you forget he was only a sophomore,” he said. “He plays with this fire inside, something you can’t coach. He is very unselfish and a great teammate.”

RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

Making the move to the northeast but with a home in the south, a range of suitors have already formed for Manning. Over the past 12 months, he has received offers from Baylor, LSU, Ole Miss and USF. Pitt is the only program to host Manning for an unofficial visit thus far in his recruiting process, but there are a number of others that have also expressed interest in him including Arizona State, Clemson, Georgetown, Iowa, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Syracuse and WVU.

WHY I LIKE HIM