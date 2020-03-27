In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today, we take a look at Jaden Schutt.

WHO IS HE?

A 6-foot-5 shooting guard that brings an extra bravado to the floor, Schutt immediately sticks out thanks to his athleticism. He looks to be one of the better athletes within his region which is reflected by his 38-inch vertical leap. However, it is his shot-making that sets him apart. In a game earlier this winter, he finished with 51 points thanks to 17 made 3-pointers and, in doing so, set the state record. Attending Yorkville Christian High School, which is an hour drive southwest of Chicago, Schutt, completed his sophomore season by averaging over 22 points and nine rebounds per game. Running with the Illinois Wolves travel program on the Under Armour circuit this summer, his coach, Mike Mullins, had only glowing things to say about Schutt.

“He is what every college at every level is looking for in today’s game,” Mullins said. “Jaden is an elite shooter and scorer from any range with great length, size and is highly athletic with finishing ability at and above the rim.”

RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

Last week, Schutt pulled in his latest offer from Southern Illinois which joins the previous two that he had collected from Drake and UIC. It is well within reason that, by the end of the summer, he will be an early priority for the top regional mid-major schools. However, the high-major realm has also taken notice. Throughout the winter, coaches from Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue and Wisconsin were in to see Schutt play a high school game.

WHY I LIKE HIM