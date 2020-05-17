In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today, we take a look at Tyler Whitney-Sidney.

WHO IS HE?

A 6-foot-2 lead guard from Somerville, Massachusetts, Whitney-Sidney just completed his second season at the Brooks School. He has grown close to three inches since last summer and, along with his quickness, athleticism and ball skills, makes for one of the more slept on prospects out of New England. Still just 17 years old, he is planning to run with the Mass Rivals travel program this summer on the adidas circuit. Whitney-Sidney missed 11 games over the winter due to a sprained ankle but he did go on to average 14 points, five rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

Offers have steadily come in for Whitney-Sidney as some of the better academic schools throughout his region have come calling. His list of offers includes the names of Brown, Bryant, Fairfield, Murray State, Providence, Richmond, Siena, UMass and Yale. He has already taken unofficial visits to the campuses at Boston University, Brown and Yale. If it wasn’t for the coronavirus, he was expected to take an official visit to Richmond in March. Others including Maryland, Penn and Princeton have also shown varying degrees of interest in him.

WHY I LIKE HIM