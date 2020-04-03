Introducing three-star junior Cesare Edwards
In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise.
Today, we take a look at Cesare Edwards.
WHO IS HE?
Now standing at 6-foot-10, Edwards has grown two inches since the summer and has seen his game and production steadily improve in the meantime.
A member of the 2021 class, Edwards attends Hartsville High School in Hartsville, S.C. He is someone that can play both facing the basket and with his back to it. Slotted as a three-star prospect but on the cusp of a Rivals150 ranking, Edwards is slated to play with the Upward Stars program this summer on the adidas circuit.
His travel coach, Curtis Wheeler, had high praise for his emerging big man. “He rebounds the ball, can make 3s, and is starting to figure out where he’s more effective on the offensive end,” he said. “He’s making the transition from prospect to player.”
RECRUITING SNAPSHOT
Edwards has begun to see his recruitment improve thanks to a standout string of months on the high school circuit. He holds offers from Clemson, College of Charleston, Presbyterian, Texas A&M, VCU, Virginia Tech and Xavier.
Arkansas, Auburn, Charlotte, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, NC State, and South Carolina have also shown varying degrees of interest. No official visits have been taken, though he has been to Charlotte, Clemson and College of Charleston.
WHY I LIKE HIM
The 2021 class is not a great one whenever it comes to high-major big men ,which makes Edwards that much more valuable. He still must work on his quickness and explosiveness, but Edwards is also someone that can impact the half-court game thanks to his well-rounded skill set and feel.
Edwards can extend the defense with the perimeter jumper, has soft touch on the hook jumper over his left shoulder, good hands on the glass and fine instincts as a rebounder and shot blocker. There is not much that he cannot do and while he does need to polish various portions of his game, the progress he has made over the past 12 months and body of work that he has put together is more than intriguing.
While the coronavirus pandemic has postponed his breakout this spring, it won’t be long before he becomes a heavily recruited prospect by the regional high-majors along the east coast. He is a solid three-star prospect and if the travel season does take place, he might have the chance to work his way into a national ranking before his senior year begins in the fall.