In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today, we take a look at Julian Norris.

WHO IS HE?

A member of the 2022 class, Norris could be one of the more heavily recruited Midwest prospects over the next two years. He is a 6-foot-3 combo guard that can play on and off of the ball, shows quality quickness off of the bounce, possesses good instincts and is tough on the defensive end. Attending Evansville Bosse High School, a program known for its winning tradition and production of Div. I prospects, Norris was the running mate of Houston recruit Kiyron Powell this winter. Norris averaged close to 13 points, three rebounds and assists during his sophomore campaign. He also converted nearly half of his perimeter attempts and is a more than capable producer on both sides of the floor. Nick Baumgart of The Hoosier received an early look of Norris this winter.

Bosse sophomore Julian Norris Jr. dropped 27 on Gary West on 7-10 3s and the game-winning FTs with 15 seconds left. The 6-foot-3 SG has received high major attn already, will be an interesting 2022 prospect to watch. Had 20 in one qtr last week vs Memorial. Here's all 27 vs GW: pic.twitter.com/B1CSxr5J0s — Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) December 24, 2019

RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

While just a sophomore and with no offers in hand just yet, there has been a group of notable programs to show heavy interest in him. Cincinnati, Houston, Indiana, Kansas State, Michigan State, Missouri, Middle Tennessee State and Xavier are among the few that have taken the first steps in recruiting Newman. MTSU had Norris in for its elite camp in August, while Xavier hosted the three-star prospect for its Midnight Madness festivities before the season began.

WHY I LIKE HIM