In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today, we start with Jaylon Tyson.

WHO IS HE?

Tyson, without a doubt, would have seen his recruitment take off this spring. Slated to run with the Woodz Elite program on the Nike EYBL circuit, the three-star prospect is just the type of prospect that, typically, has taken off thanks to the swoosh platform. A 6-foot-6 small forward, Tyson is most respected for his versatility as he can slide up or down a position. Beyond that, he is a quality athlete at the basket and most comfortable knocking down shots to the perimeter. Tyson averaged close to 24 points, six rebounds and two assists in his junior season this past winter and comes from a strong pedigree as his father played football at Florida A&M.

RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

Tyson is undoubtedly a high-major recruit and his offer list reflects that status. He told Rivals.com that Texas Tech has arguably invested the most into his recruitment at this stage. He is nowhere near making his commitment and his offer list includes Oklahoma, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. He has also already visited each of those campuses outside of Texas A&M, and took an unofficial visit to Texas earlier in the year. Creighton, Richmond and USC have also shown interest.

WHY I LIKE HIM