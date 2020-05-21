In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today, we take a look at Jaquan Harris.

WHO IS HE?

Harris is a 6-foot-4 lead guard that can play a variety of roles along the perimeter. The product out of New Brunswick, New Jersey, completed his freshman season at The Patrick School, before moving onto St. Thomas Aquinas for his sophomore campaign. This past winter, Harris emerged as a high-major prospect in the backcourt. He averaged close to 16 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals per game. Slated to run with the New York Jayhawks this summer, his travel coach, Jay David, assessed what all Harris brings to the floor. “For a lead guard, he has great size and athleticism. He has a high-level jumper, skillset and leadership abilities for just a sophomore,” David said. “He has two more years to develop and build on his already high skillset which will improve in time. His body and athleticism are already built like a college player.”

RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

Harris has already received a handful of impressive offers from Auburn, Bryant, Illinois, Little Rock, Rutgers, Seton Hall and St. John’s. Others showing early interest include Georgetown, Marquette, Temple and Virginia Tech. No visits have been taken or scheduled in which Harris continues to prepare for his junior summer on the travel circuit.

WHY I LIKE HIM