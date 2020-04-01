In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today, we take a look at BJ Edwards.

WHO IS HE?

A 6-foot-2 lead guard out of Knoxville, Tenn., BJ Edwards is a good size playmaker that has grown another inch since last year and brings a calming influence to the backcourt. He is a more than capable shot creator for both himself and his teammates in the half-court. Attending Knoxville Catholic High School, Edwards finished his sophomore season by posting averages of over 19 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. He was also the catalyst for his high school team that finished the season with 25-4 record which culminated in a state championship. Slated to run with the B-Maze Elite unit on the Under Armour circuit this summer, his travel coach, Bobby Maze, gave his own insight on the four-star guard.

“BJ Edwards is an elite talent that may be the fiercest competitor in the country. In short, he dominates a game in a variety of ways,” Maze said. “He has a ridiculous handle and can score the ball in a variety of ways, but where he really separates himself is on the defensive end and in rebounding. He is a lock down defender that uses his length and strength to wreak havoc on opposing players and teams.”

RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

Situated in Knoxville, one would assume that the local Tennessee program would be involved with Edwards, which it is. The Vols were one of the first to offer Edwards, a list that now includes Auburn, Georgetown, Seton Hall and South Carolina. A number of others have shown further interest including Cincinnati, Florida and Vanderbilt. Edwards is in no rush with his recruitment. He has taken unofficial visits to Cincinnati, Tennessee and Vanderbilt in recent months.

WHY I LIKE HIM