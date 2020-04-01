Introducing sophomore guard BJ Edwards
In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise.
Today, we take a look at BJ Edwards.
WHO IS HE?
A 6-foot-2 lead guard out of Knoxville, Tenn., BJ Edwards is a good size playmaker that has grown another inch since last year and brings a calming influence to the backcourt. He is a more than capable shot creator for both himself and his teammates in the half-court.
Attending Knoxville Catholic High School, Edwards finished his sophomore season by posting averages of over 19 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. He was also the catalyst for his high school team that finished the season with 25-4 record which culminated in a state championship.
Slated to run with the B-Maze Elite unit on the Under Armour circuit this summer, his travel coach, Bobby Maze, gave his own insight on the four-star guard.
“BJ Edwards is an elite talent that may be the fiercest competitor in the country. In short, he dominates a game in a variety of ways,” Maze said. “He has a ridiculous handle and can score the ball in a variety of ways, but where he really separates himself is on the defensive end and in rebounding. He is a lock down defender that uses his length and strength to wreak havoc on opposing players and teams.”
RECRUITING SNAPSHOT
Situated in Knoxville, one would assume that the local Tennessee program would be involved with Edwards, which it is. The Vols were one of the first to offer Edwards, a list that now includes Auburn, Georgetown, Seton Hall and South Carolina. A number of others have shown further interest including Cincinnati, Florida and Vanderbilt.
Edwards is in no rush with his recruitment. He has taken unofficial visits to Cincinnati, Tennessee and Vanderbilt in recent months.
WHY I LIKE HIM
Maze was not too far off in his assessment on his stud pupil. Edwards is a great two-way guard. I had gotten my first look at him last May and was intrigued by Edwards’ feel, playmaking skills and defensive prowess. After watching further film and seeing the physical maturity that Edwards has gone through, it is difficult to refute his standing as a national level prospect.
Edwards, a four-star prospect, just barely missed the Rivals150 during its last update. The talent is not in question and neither is the winning traits he embodies. While the coronavirus has temporarily postponed his junior summer’s breakout, I would still expect for a bevy of other power conference schools to enter his recruitment.
Look for Edwards to enter the Rivals150 rankings in the coming months and for a priority recruitment to ensue throughout his upperclassmen years.