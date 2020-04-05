Introducing late bloomer Sir Isaac Herron
In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise.
Today, we take a look at Sir Isaac Herron.
WHO HE IS?
A 6-foot-9 big man that boasts tremendous length and impeccable timing around the basket as both a shot blocker and volume rebounder, Sir Isaac Herron is a trending prospect from the Houston area.
He made the move into the Lamar High School program last fall and beforehand, had played a full year on the Nike EYBL circuit for the Houston Hoops program. He is slated to run with the Houston Defenders on the Under Armour circuit this summer.
Herron seems to just be scratching the surface of his potential. There are not many with his size, coordination, and progression rate in the 2021 class.
“Slim is a humble kid that embraces working hard and the day to day grind that's necessary to be a high-level prospect,” Herb Baker, Herron's trainer, said. “His combination of size, athleticism, the ability to defend multiple positions and his rare skillset make him very intriguing to say the least. In the end, I think he has the opportunity to be a really good player and his best basketball is definitely yet to come.”
RECRUITING SNAPSHOT
Herron has a relatively solid list of offers to choose from already that features Houston, IUPUI, Texas Southern, McNeese State, Morgan State, New Mexico State and Tulane. Of the group, he has only visited the local Houston program, a group that may have invested the most into his recruitment compared to all others.
There doesn’t seem to be much of a rush on his part to come to a college decision, though. Herron has begun to earn interest from SMU, TCU, Temple, Texas Tech, Tulsa and Virginia Tech, and it was expected that once the live periods were to begin, that a newer crowd of colleges would enter into his recruitment.
WHY I LIKE HIM
Herron didn’t begin to play organized basketball until 2018; let that seep in. Here we are, just two years later, and we are discussing Herron as a legitimate high-major prospect thanks to his relatively developed instincts, feel in the low post, athleticism, and defensive prowess around the basket.
He is far from a finished product but that is what makes him so intriguing. I remember watching Herron at previous Nike EYBL stops last summer and was intrigued by the motor that he played with and his willingness to do many of the smaller things in order for his team to succeed.
After watching further tape on him from his junior high school season, it is clearly evident that he has invested the proper time with his body and game. He can now score with a man on his back shoulder in the post, facing the basket off of the catch, and also run the break and make the proper pass on the go.
Herron is the definition of a spring breakout and while the coronavirus has impeded such an emergence this spring, it is only a matter of time before many others become to value all that he is and what he can become. He is a high-major sleeper at this time that, if he remains on the current path of progression that he has been on since beginning the sport, will have no shortage of suitors to choose from later on in the year.