In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today, we take a look at Sir Isaac Herron.

WHO HE IS?

A 6-foot-9 big man that boasts tremendous length and impeccable timing around the basket as both a shot blocker and volume rebounder, Sir Isaac Herron is a trending prospect from the Houston area. He made the move into the Lamar High School program last fall and beforehand, had played a full year on the Nike EYBL circuit for the Houston Hoops program. He is slated to run with the Houston Defenders on the Under Armour circuit this summer. Herron seems to just be scratching the surface of his potential. There are not many with his size, coordination, and progression rate in the 2021 class. “Slim is a humble kid that embraces working hard and the day to day grind that's necessary to be a high-level prospect,” Herb Baker, Herron's trainer, said. “His combination of size, athleticism, the ability to defend multiple positions and his rare skillset make him very intriguing to say the least. In the end, I think he has the opportunity to be a really good player and his best basketball is definitely yet to come.”

RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

Herron has a relatively solid list of offers to choose from already that features Houston, IUPUI, Texas Southern, McNeese State, Morgan State, New Mexico State and Tulane. Of the group, he has only visited the local Houston program, a group that may have invested the most into his recruitment compared to all others. There doesn’t seem to be much of a rush on his part to come to a college decision, though. Herron has begun to earn interest from SMU, TCU, Temple, Texas Tech, Tulsa and Virginia Tech, and it was expected that once the live periods were to begin, that a newer crowd of colleges would enter into his recruitment.

WHY I LIKE HIM