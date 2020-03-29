In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today, we take a look at Saint Thomas.

WHO IS HE?

Besides having arguably the best name in the high school game, Thomas is someone that has rapidly improved over the past year. He grown close to four inches and now stands at 6-foot-6. The Omaha native didn’t even make the ‘A’ team last summer with the OSA Crusaders but is expected to be one of its top standouts this summer once the travel circuit begins. Thomas averaged more than 15 points, six rebounds and four assists per game as a junior last season. His school’s assistant coach, Nick Moyer, believes that Thomas is on the cusp of a breakout. “At 6-foot-6, he is able to score at all three levels. He shot 35-percent from three on the year, is relentless at getting to the hoop off the dribble, while also taking advantage of smaller defenders with his post-up game,” he said. “He is a high-IQ player that is always looking to get his teammates involved with terrific court vision. He hits the boards hard and plays with a non-stop motor.” Thomas may have saved his best to date for the state finals, as he shined on the court despite sharing it with a handful of other Div. I athletes. He finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, proving that he belongs in the discussion as that type of prospect.

RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

One would assume that the recruitment of Thomas would be littered with a variety of mid-major offers and high-major interest. That is not the case, at least not yet. Thomas has yet to achieve a scholarship offer but has begun to receive interest from some of the better mid-majors near him. Colorado State, Omaha, South Dakota and South Dakota State have all shown interest, as has Iowa State.

WHY I LIKE HIM