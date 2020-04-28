In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today, we take a look at Lucas Taylor.



WHO IS HE?

Taylor is good sized shooting guard at Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage who checks in at 6-foot-6. As a junior he averaged nearly 22 points and six points a per game while earning first team All-Conference and first team All-District honors. During the summer, he runs with the highly successful Garner Road program on the Adidas circuit.

"What I do well I score on all three levels, can get to the hoop, mid range and hit 3s from range," Taylor told Rivals.com. "The biggest thing I want to work on is getting my handle super tight to where it's on the level of a point guard giving me more versatility.

RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

Taylor just picked up his first high major scholarship when Jerry Stackhouse and Vanderbilt offered him over the weekend. Additionally, Taylor holds offers from East Carolina, Hofstra, Holy Cross, North Carolina A&T, Richmond and Wofford. Others like Charlotte, Davidson, Georgetown, Georgia State, Liberty, N.C. State, Providence, VCU, Virginia, Virginia Tech and more have been showing interest. Taylor has taken an official visit to Liberty and seen Charlotte, Davidson, East Carolina, Georgetown, N.C. State and Virginia unofficially.



WHY I LIKE HIM