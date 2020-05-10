In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today, we take a look at William Richardson.



WHO IS HE?

A slender point guard with long arms at Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic who plays with the PSA Cardinals on the grassroots circuit, William Richardson is coming off of a strong sophomore campaign. The class of 2022 standout averaged 18.7 points and 3.5 assists per game during the 2019-20 season. He's a fiery competitor and believes that's what sets him apart.

“No matter what the circumstance is i will always work harder then the next man," Richardson told Rivals.com when asked what sets him apart from others in his class.



RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

Richardson told Rivals.com that he hasn't taken any unofficial visits yet. However, he's already managed to pile up several impressive offers. UMass, Saint Louis, Stony Brook, Penn State, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Wichita State have all reportedly given out early offers.



WHY I LIKE HIM