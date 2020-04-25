Introducing Iowa wing Tucker DeVries
In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise.
Today, we take a look at Tucker DeVries.
WHO IS HE?
A 6-foot-6 junior wing at Waukee (Iowa) High in the Des Moine area, DeVries is flat out one of the best shooters in the class of 2021.
The only non-senior on the Des Moines Register's 2019-20 Elite team for Iowa, DeVries averaged in the neighborhood of 21 points and eight rebounds per game while making a ludicrous 48.1% of his shots from beyond the three point line.
If we get to see summer ball, DeVries will run with the OSA Crusdaders alongside five-star combo guard Hunter Sallis and they should make for a dangerous duo.
DeVries father, Darian DeVries, is the head coach at Drake.
RECRUITING SNAPSHOT
Not surprisingly, DeVries father has offered him a scholarship to play for him at Drake.
The Bulldogs aren't DeVries only offer. Creighton -- where his father was a long time assistant -- along with Air Force and South Dakota State have given him scholarship offers.
He understands that his father being a coach may create expectations about his recruitment, but the junior feels empowered to do what is best for him.
"Him being a coach definitely changes things but as much as he wants what is best for him and his team, I feel he wants what’s best for me so he still helps with all the recruiting," DeVries said. "Him being a coach does scare some teams, but I feel confident in the options that I have right now. If other opportunities do come up that’s great but it’s not something I’m really worried about."
WHY I LIKE HIM
We talk all the time about how much skill and shooting matters in today's game so it only makes sense that I would believe that what DeVries can do as a shooter translates to the next level. His shooting is a big selling point, but so are his size, ability score at all three levels and all-around feel for the game.
DNA doesn't hurt either. Not only is his father a coach, he also played at a high level himself at Northern Iowa during the mid to late 90's. Additionally, his uncle Jared DeVries was an All-American defensive end at Iowa in 1998 before playing 11 seasons in the NFL for the Detroit Lions.