In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today, we take a look at Tucker DeVries.



WHO IS HE?

A 6-foot-6 junior wing at Waukee (Iowa) High in the Des Moine area, DeVries is flat out one of the best shooters in the class of 2021. The only non-senior on the Des Moines Register's 2019-20 Elite team for Iowa, DeVries averaged in the neighborhood of 21 points and eight rebounds per game while making a ludicrous 48.1% of his shots from beyond the three point line. If we get to see summer ball, DeVries will run with the OSA Crusdaders alongside five-star combo guard Hunter Sallis and they should make for a dangerous duo. DeVries father, Darian DeVries, is the head coach at Drake.



RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

Not surprisingly, DeVries father has offered him a scholarship to play for him at Drake. The Bulldogs aren't DeVries only offer. Creighton -- where his father was a long time assistant -- along with Air Force and South Dakota State have given him scholarship offers.

He understands that his father being a coach may create expectations about his recruitment, but the junior feels empowered to do what is best for him.

"Him being a coach definitely changes things but as much as he wants what is best for him and his team, I feel he wants what’s best for me so he still helps with all the recruiting," DeVries said. "Him being a coach does scare some teams, but I feel confident in the options that I have right now. If other opportunities do come up that’s great but it’s not something I’m really worried about."

WHY I LIKE HIM