In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today, we take a look at Devin Ree.

WHO IS HE?

A 6-foot-7 small forward that is a member of the 2022 class, Devin Ree attends Terry High School which is located 30 minutes south of Jackson, Mississippi. He just turned 16 years old last month and is a true wing that can create for himself, is a more than solid athlete at the basket and has the requisite size and agility to guard multiple positions. Planning on playing with the We All Can Go program this summer on the Nike EYBL circuit, Ree is coming off a sophomore season in which he led his team to a district championship. During it, he averaged 17.5 points, nine rebounds and four assists per game.

RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

Despite the potential of there being no travel season this summer and playing at a high school that is less assessible than others, Ree has already seen a number of high-major suitors enter his recruitment. He has received offers from Auburn, LSU, Memphis, St. Louis, Tennessee State and WKU, and has visited the campuses at Auburn, LSU and Mississippi State. Due to the coronavirus, he has been forced to cancel three other unofficial visits for the spring, ones that would have led him to Ole Miss, Texas and WVU.

WHY I LIKE HIM