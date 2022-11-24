It’s early in the recruitment of AJ Williams. Like, really early. The 2026 wing won’t sign a letter of intent until this time three years from now, but the 6-foot-7 prospect's name is already finding its way into the offices of high-major coaches.

He holds early offers from both Mississippi State and Georgetown, and plays his high school ball for New Jersey-based powerhouse Bergen Catholic.

Rivals recently caught up with the long, skilled prospect for a conversation about the early stages of his process and what he’s looking for in a college program.

*****

ON GEORGETOWN

“I’m getting to know more about the team and the play style. They let me know how the players get ready for games and the system as a whole. I liked everything they told me about it.”

ON MISSISSIPPI STATE

“It was exciting to receive my first offer from them. The coach told me some things about their program and their conference and I’m continuing to learn more about them."

ON HIS IDEAL STYLE OF PLAY

“l like an up-tempo offense that coaches allows their players to make decisions base upon how the defense is playing us. But most importantly in the style of play I want the coaches to use my abilities so I can display my overall skill-set “

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“I think Pitt was talking to my AAU coaches, but I really haven't heard from any other schools that haven’t offered yet.”

ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A COLLEGE

“Definitely the coaching staff because I want good people around me. I want minutes, too. I don't want to just go somewhere just to be at a big school or just because of the name. I’m really focused on where I could shine the most. The ultimate goal for me is to be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft. I’ll go to the school I feel can help me do that.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I’d describe myself as athletic. I like to use that athleticism in all different types of ways; on defense, grabbing rebounds, getting blocks and getting into passing lanes. On fast breaks, I can finish with a dunk and finish over defenders. I go to the mid-range pull-up a lot. A lot of kids don’t do that, but I find myself shooting them a lot because I’m usually taller. A lot of teams like to put smaller guards on me because I can play on the perimeter. So I use that pull-up a lot.”

ON WHAT HE IS WORKING TO DEVELOP NEXT

“I’m trying to improve my point guard skills, working in the pick-and-roll and reading defenses. Then, I’m always working on my shot, too.”