In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today we take a look at Koren Johnson. 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position 2022 Rankings: Top 75

WHO IS HE?

A 6-foot-1 sophomore point guard at Seattle (Wash.) Garfield, Johnson is a straight-up winner.

He can go and get you some buckets, too. There are bigger and stronger point guards in the sophomore class, but few play with the level of heart that Johnson does. He combines skill to go with his intangibles and spent the last year playing his best games in the biggest situations. Coached by former NBA star Brandon Roy, Johnson helped Garfield to a class 3A State Championship as they blew out everyone in their path, including five-star Paolo Banchero and Seattle (Wash.) O'Dea by 25 in the state title game.



RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

When you come up big in under the brightest lights, your recruiting tends to take off in a positive manner. Shortly after winning a title, Johnson picked up his first high-major offer from the hometown Washington Huskies.

Prior to the beginning of his sophomore season, Johnson picked up offers from San Diego and Montana. Pepperdine has also been involved and there's little doubt that he would have been adding more offers this spring while playing with Seattle Rotary in the Nike EYBL.



WHY I LIKE HIM