Introducing 2022 point guard Koren Johnson
In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise.
Today we take a look at Koren Johnson.
WHO IS HE?
A 6-foot-1 sophomore point guard at Seattle (Wash.) Garfield, Johnson is a straight-up winner.
He can go and get you some buckets, too.
There are bigger and stronger point guards in the sophomore class, but few play with the level of heart that Johnson does. He combines skill to go with his intangibles and spent the last year playing his best games in the biggest situations.
Coached by former NBA star Brandon Roy, Johnson helped Garfield to a class 3A State Championship as they blew out everyone in their path, including five-star Paolo Banchero and Seattle (Wash.) O'Dea by 25 in the state title game.
RECRUITING SNAPSHOT
When you come up big in under the brightest lights, your recruiting tends to take off in a positive manner.
Shortly after winning a title, Johnson picked up his first high-major offer from the hometown Washington Huskies.
Prior to the beginning of his sophomore season, Johnson picked up offers from San Diego and Montana. Pepperdine has also been involved and there's little doubt that he would have been adding more offers this spring while playing with Seattle Rotary in the Nike EYBL.
WHY I LIKE HIM
I've not yet gotten to see Johnson play in person so I don't have a true gauge on his physical makeup and athleticism. But I did watch multiple full game films from the 2019-20 season and what he does well jumped off the screen. He's easily a potential four-star and top-100 prospect nationally in his class at this point.
Johnson plays with a poise and swagger that is well beyond his years. Some guys look to be built for competing and he falls in the category.
The way he steps up in the biggest moments, his size, the way he changes speeds and has middle game to go with sneaky athleticism, he has a little bit of 2020 five-star point guard Sharife Cooper in his game. All of that and he's a very dangerous shooter from deep, what's not to like?
When coaches get a chance to look at him during a live evaluation period, they'll love him.