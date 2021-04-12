Basketball Recruiting - Interest surging for former Texas commit David Joplin

“I’ve heard from Minnesota, Marquette , Wake Forest , Virginia , Missouri, Vanderbilt , Virginia Tech and I actually just got off the phone with Xavier and Georgia as well,” Joplin said.

On April 3, David Joplin announced his decommitment from Texas . The 2021 Rivals150 No. 93 prospect committed to Texas in August over the likes of Minnesota , Iowa State , Georgetown , Missouri and others. As expected, almost immediately Joplin’s phone has been ringing.

While these schools are not directly offering the 6-foot-7 Joplin, the message each has been telling him has been straightforward.

“I’ve had offers from Vanderbilt, Minnesota and Missouri before, so those might still be available. The others, they’ve just been keeping in touch and haven’t talked much about offering, just letting me know they are very interested in me coming to them,” Joplin said.

Joplin is very confident in his game and abilities, even bringing up a familiar comparison for his skillset.

“I can score from anywhere and use my size and handle to get where I want on the floor. I also want to guard the other team’s best player each time out. I have heard people tell me I play like Tracy McGrady based off my ability to make tough shots,” Joplin said.

The Milwaukee/Brookfield Central wing has been through the process before, and he has an idea of how he will be going through it this time.

“I would like to make a decision within the next month or so, being a 2021 there is a tight window now, for sure." Joplin concluded, “I’ll be looking for a program who needs a wing and wants a scorer to come in and play. I love to win, it’s what I do, so I want to go to a winning program as well."