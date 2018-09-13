The three-star prospect has emerged as a must-get for some of the nation's top programs. He told Rivals.com that North Carolina , Michigan , Auburn , Iowa State and Vanderbilt are in contact with him the most.

MARIETTA, Ga. – Jayden Stone 's recruitment has begun to pick up steam, and for good reason. A 6-foot-3 combo guard that can complete a number of tasks in the backcourt, Stone was a top performer at last weekend's On the Radar Hoops Super 64 event.

North Carolina: “They have a right to be conservative since they are the best of the best and especially since I have been creeping up the rankings but they keep in touch and have said that they would love to see more of me. They didn’t see a lot in July but they said that they would come down and see some of my high school games. I have mainly stayed in touch with the assistant coaches, so it has been good.”

Michigan: “They are just telling that they are going to be down to see me work out soon and that they are really interested in me.

“They are a great program with great history and it is just great to be in touch with them. I just want to be the best player that I can be and I feel like their program elevates their players to get to the next level.”

Auburn: “They just tell me that any time that I want to visit, to come down and they really want to make me a priority in the 2020 class as a combo guard. We talk often. I go down there for open gym and play with their guys and it is a great school. I went to the Auburn elite camp earlier this year and got to meet Coach (Bruce) Pearl and Coach Wes (Flanigan).”

Vanderbilt: “I have heard a lot about their class they have coming in with Darius Garland and all those guys, so it is nice to see point guards emerging and playing well and going there. I know that it is a very good school and it is nice to be able to be in touch with them.”

Iowa State: “They love the way that I play. I am a great athlete, I am young for my grade level and they just want for me to come up there. They are actually supposed to come down and see me this week so that will be good.”