ATLANTA – One of the top forward prospects in the 2021 class, KJ Adams has continued to improve and top local powers have noticed. Following his time at the Underclassmen All-American Camp, Adams discussed his first year at Westlake High School, his newest offer, and the two in-state programs that have caught his eye. Adams, a hard-playing and competitive small forward, understands what he does best. “No one can take away how hard that I play,” he said. “I think, I play the hardest and am good whenever I am aggressive and go to the rim first, which opens up my 3-point shot, definitely, but I feel like I am more of a slasher type of player.”

Earlier this month, Tennessee jumped in with an offer, as SMU, TCU, Texas, and Texas A&M have already done as such, he told Rivals.com.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Tennessee: “My relationship with coach Rob Lanier. I knew him whenever he was at Texas. Not from a recruiting standpoint but we had a great relationship and just knowing that he has my back and that Rick Barnes has a tremendous background, that stuff really stands out, along with how well they did this year.” Texas: “I go to a lot of Texas games. I have a good relationship with coach Shaka Smart. I have gone down there a few times to watch some good basketball. Shaka really pounds on, not just the basketball side but, before he even gave me an offer, he talked to me about just myself out of basketball, school wise and my relationship with my teammates. “I wouldn’t say that they are my childhood dream since my mom is an Aggie but it is definitely something that kids look for, that is playing for the hometown school and it is a good idea but I have a long way to go, too.” Texas A&M: “The history and my mom went there, she tells me all about it. The traditions that they have stand out all of the time and that is what they are all about. I like that about them. Being a Texas kid, I am going to keep looking for them.”

RIVALS' REACTION