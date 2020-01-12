Tyrin Lawrence, a three-star shooting guard from Georgia, started to garner some attention from high-major programs as a senior at Morgan County High School, but none of them ever put a scholarship offer on the table. Fast forward to the midway point of his post-grad year at Sunrise Christian Academy and he’s added four high-major offers in the past month. California, Gonzaga, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt have offered and he has interest coming in from Clemson, Georgia and Texas. In the past few weeks, he’s taken official visits to California and Gonzaga. He also attended a Georgia game when he was home for the holidays.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Lawrence talked about his recent visits and schools that have offered. California: “I enjoyed it. I liked it more than I expected. They made me feel like a priority and it was a nice place to be. I’ve known coach (Mark) Fox for a while. I used to play AAU with his son. He’s a good guy.” Georgia: “I’ve been talking to coach (Chad) Dollar a lot and I’m supposed to hear from coach (Tom) Crean soon. They have just talked about the players they have coming in and how they still need players.” Gonzaga: “I enjoyed it there as well. I see why they are a top program with they do things every day. I liked it there as well.” Ole Miss: “It’s another school a little closer to home, so my mom could see me play a lot. They want me to come visit as well.” Vanderbilt: “I like Vanderbilt. They have been one of my teams for a while. The associate head coach, David Grace, came out here to see me last week and talked about setting up a visit. I know Jerry Stackhouse is a former NBA All-Star, but I don’t know him well personally yet.”

RIVALS' REACTION