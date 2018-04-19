Avery Anderson @MADEHoops #TheWarmup

Avery Anderson, a four-star guard in the 2019 class, helped lead his Justin (Texas) Northwest team to an impressive 35-6 record this season. As he approaches the start of his travel season with Drive Nation, recruiting is picking up for the Texas native. Anderson said SMU, TCU and Texas Tech all stopped by his school lately to see him in person. He’s been on campus at LSU, SMU and TCU in the past several months. Oklahoma State and Texas A&M have also been involved with Anderson as have other Big 12 schools.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Anderson talks about schools he’s visited and schools he’s interested in as the recruiting process heats up. LSU: “It was a great visit because that’s my hometown. I left when Hurricane Katrina hit. I’m originally from New Orleans.” SMU: “I liked the coaching staff there. The campus was great because everything is close together.” TCU: “I liked it. They have a great coaching staff there. I liked the campus. It was nice.” Texas A&M: “I liked them this year. They had a really good year and a lot of good players.” Texas Tech: “They had a big year this year. I need to get down there and see it soon. Their coaches want to get me there to see what they are all about. My friend Zhaire Smith played there.”

RIVALS' REACTION