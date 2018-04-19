RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team
Avery Anderson, a four-star guard in the 2019 class, helped lead his Justin (Texas) Northwest team to an impressive 35-6 record this season. As he approaches the start of his travel season with Drive Nation, recruiting is picking up for the Texas native.
Anderson said SMU, TCU and Texas Tech all stopped by his school lately to see him in person. He’s been on campus at LSU, SMU and TCU in the past several months. Oklahoma State and Texas A&M have also been involved with Anderson as have other Big 12 schools.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Anderson talks about schools he’s visited and schools he’s interested in as the recruiting process heats up.
LSU: “It was a great visit because that’s my hometown. I left when Hurricane Katrina hit. I’m originally from New Orleans.”
SMU: “I liked the coaching staff there. The campus was great because everything is close together.”
TCU: “I liked it. They have a great coaching staff there. I liked the campus. It was nice.”
Texas A&M: “I liked them this year. They had a really good year and a lot of good players.”
Texas Tech: “They had a big year this year. I need to get down there and see it soon. Their coaches want to get me there to see what they are all about. My friend Zhaire Smith played there.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Anderson’s recruitment will likely come down to battle between several Big 12 and SEC schools for his signature when the early signing period comes around in November. The two schools located right in the Metroplex, SMU and TCU, both seem to be prioritizing him early and have made strong impressions. Fellow Texas schools Texas Tech and Texas A&M also have intrigued him so far. Anderson does admit it’s early in the process and how the next several months play out with Drive Nation will play a major role in how his recruitment finishes up.