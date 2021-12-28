Interest picking up for 2023 wing Gabe Sisk

“I have offers from Iona and Eastern Kentucky,” Sisk said. “I’m also hearing from Louisville , Xavier, Memphis , Western Kentucky and Cincinnati . I’ve visited Louisville, Memphis and Xavier.”

Sisk played this summer with the F.O.C.U.S. Training Academy, an independent team based out of Louisville, Ky. It was during this time that his college interest started to pick up.

Memphis: “When I went on my visit, I learned about their loaded coaching staff. Coach Penny (Hardaway) has also got a lot of great players to go there.”

Iona: “They are a program on the rise. They want to become the Gonzaga of the East, and they want me to be a part of that. Coach (Rick) Pitino is recruiting me himself.”

Xavier: “When I visited, I got to see a lot of their school and learn a lot about their academic programs. They are telling me they are trying to have another big run in the NCAA Tournament with this team.”

Louisville: “They have come to watch me play. They have a great history. They told me they want to see me get stronger, but they like my game.”

Eastern Kentucky: “They are a nice program. They are not far from home, and they have a great - fast - playing style that I am interested in. They want me to be a great two-guard for them.”