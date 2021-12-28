Interest picking up for 2023 wing Gabe Sisk
Gabe Sisk, a 6-foot-6 junior at Louisville (Ky.) Ballard High, turned in eye-opening performances at last week’s City of Palms event.
Sisk played this summer with the F.O.C.U.S. Training Academy, an independent team based out of Louisville, Ky. It was during this time that his college interest started to pick up.
“I have offers from Iona and Eastern Kentucky,” Sisk said. “I’m also hearing from Louisville, Xavier, Memphis, Western Kentucky and Cincinnati. I’ve visited Louisville, Memphis and Xavier.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Memphis: “When I went on my visit, I learned about their loaded coaching staff. Coach Penny (Hardaway) has also got a lot of great players to go there.”
Iona: “They are a program on the rise. They want to become the Gonzaga of the East, and they want me to be a part of that. Coach (Rick) Pitino is recruiting me himself.”
Xavier: “When I visited, I got to see a lot of their school and learn a lot about their academic programs. They are telling me they are trying to have another big run in the NCAA Tournament with this team.”
Louisville: “They have come to watch me play. They have a great history. They told me they want to see me get stronger, but they like my game.”
Eastern Kentucky: “They are a nice program. They are not far from home, and they have a great - fast - playing style that I am interested in. They want me to be a great two-guard for them.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I will be looking at whether or not I can play right away and have an immediate impact,” Sisk said. “I will be looking at coaching staffs and who makes me feel the most at home, also how far away the school is from home.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Sisk steps on the floor with positional size and nice length. His game is very fluid and comes from a fundamental skill base. While he does not have top-end pop, he is 6-foot-6 and can shoot the ball with deep range and attack a closeout off one and two dribbles.