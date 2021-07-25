Interest picking up for 2023 point guard Gabe Cupps

Gabe Cupps, who recently led his Midwest Basketball (Ohio) 3SSB team to the finals of the Adidas Live Session 2 in Omaha, Neb, has been picking up a lot of college interest in recent weeks. “Indiana has been contacting me quite a bit, Virginia texts me quite often, really there is a bunch of schools who stay in touch with me pretty often.” Cupps said, “I took visits to Xavier, Cincinnati, Liberty, Virginia and Michigan in June.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Liberty: “They are different than other programs; the way they coach, they way their kids act, it’s different from any other place and I wanted experience that and be sure I am getting a full exposure to everything to help me make the best decision possible.” “The coaches, the whole staff really at both Xavier and Cincinnati, have been super nice to me and I can tell just love basketball and those are the type of people I want to surround myself with. With both schools I realized quickly that every college is going to have the facilities, every college is going to be really nice. In all honesty it is going to be about the people you want to surround yourself with and the culture you want to get involved with.”

*****

WHAT'S NEXT?

“I will be looking for someone who wants me, a program I want to get involved with. I am looking for a program whose core values are similar to mine and have coaches I want to be around and players I want to be around. And I want to win.”

*****

RIVALS' REACTION