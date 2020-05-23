This week, North Carolina State and Virginia Tech started to show interest in the four-star small forward out of Georgia. Clemson , Georgia , Georgia Tech and Xavier have each offered him a scholarship and hosted him for unofficial visits. North Carolina has been involved with Washington for a while now, but he has not received an offer from the Tar Heels.

Kaleb Washington has been on a steady upward trend for almost a year now. The long, lanky 6-foot-7 wing with one of the smoothest jumpers in the 2021 class began his ascent last July playing for Game Elite when he earned several offers and new schools have continued to come into the picture ever since.

Washington discussed some of the programs involved.



Clemson: “I saw them play against Georgia Tech and I like the way they play. They move the ball around, screen rolls, pass and cut. I talk to all their coaches. They always check up on me and encourage me to keep working.”

Georgia: “I love Coach [Tom] Crean. He’s a hyper guy and a hype person to be around. He’s got great energy. The assistant coaches are really cool too. They said they would play me at the ‘2’, ‘3’, and the ‘4’.”

Georgia Tech: “They talk to me all the time. They send me something like every hour it seems like. The coaches are really cool over there and the players are too.”

North Carolina: “I’m still getting interest from them, but they haven’t offered yet. I mean, Michael Jordan went there. I’d love to be able to learn and play for Roy Williams.”

Xavier: “Xavier is really cool. I like all their coaches and players. I met all of them when I went down there. Coach Jonas [Hayes] is actually one of my favorite coaches to talk to. Coach [Travis] Steele checks on me like every week too.”