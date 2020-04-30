Clemson, Florida and Georgia Tech worked it early to get him on campus for unofficial visits.

A productive junior year has only helped Alex Fudge ’s stock to continue trending upward. The Florida native just completed a season where he averaged 16.1 points, 9. 9 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game for his Lee High School team in the Jacksonville area.

Fudge discussed some of his recent offers and the programs he's seen in person.



Clemson: “Clemson was a good visit. When I first got to campus, they all knew who I was. All the coaches were really nice. I liked it.”

Florida: “It’s a nice school and it’s close to home. I’m not necessarily looking to stay close, but it’s good to have an option close like that. I like the coaches there. We have a really good relationship.”

Georgia: “I know that they develop players and get them to the NBA like Anthony Edwards.”

Georgia Tech: “The visit went well. They treated me as if I already played there. I like what they showed about the school, how they practice, how they get ready for games, and how they are just one family.

LSU: “It’s a great program and they have a great coach. They also produce a ton of talent, so that’s another great opportunity for me.