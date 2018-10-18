Interest coming from all over for four-star Ebenezer Dowuona
RANKINGS: 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2019 Team Rankings
Ebenezer Dowuona came over to the United States as an 8th grader from Ghana for a chance to earn a great education and to play basketball at the highest level. Safe to say it’s going pretty well for him as he’s now a four-star prospect in the 2020 class with schools all over the country recruiting him.
Ohio State, Tennessee and Virginia stopped by The Heritage School (Newnan, Ga.) last week to see the 6-foot-10 center. He plans to visit Ohio State next month and has already seen Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Ole Miss.
Right now, the No. 95 overall prospect in the 2020 class holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Kansas State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest. Purdue, where his brother Emmanuel Dowuona plays, is also recruiting him.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Auburn: “Auburn was nice. I loved it. I love how it’s all about family. I like how they treat their players.”
Clemson: “Clemson was nice. It’s not really a big school and not really a small. It’s somewhere in between. Their coaches told me they like my energy on the court and my game.”
Georgia: “I loved Georgia. It was great visiting there. They practiced really hard the one time I watched them work out. They really got after it. I liked how coach (Tom) Crean made them play hard. I feel like Georgia is going to be one of my top schools.”
Ohio State: “I don’t know a ton about them, but I’m trying to take business management in college and I’ve heard Ole Miss is really good in that.”
Ole Miss: “It was the same thing as Georgia. They played really tough and got after it on the floor. Coach (Ronnie) Hamilton told me he likes how I play and thinks their offense would be a good fit for me because he said I play exactly how they want their big man to play. I love Ole Miss.”
Vanderbilt: “We went on a college trip there with my school and I spoke to the coaches there. They said they wanted to offer a scholarship and wanted me to come back up there some time. I haven’t really watched them yet, but the school was nice. I heard they were voted the happiest students a couple years ago and Nashville is a nice city.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Dowuona remains pretty open to all the schools recruiting him. He has new schools coming into the picture all the time, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him keep his list fluid through next summer to evaluate all his options. He mentioned that he’ll be taking the academic side of the process seriously and wants to major in business management. His relationship with the coaching staff will be an important factor for him as well.