Ohio State , Tennessee and Virginia stopped by The Heritage School (Newnan, Ga.) last week to see the 6-foot-10 center. He plans to visit Ohio State next month and has already seen Auburn , Clemson , Georgia and Ole Miss .

Ebenezer Dowuona came over to the United States as an 8th grader from Ghana for a chance to earn a great education and to play basketball at the highest level. Safe to say it’s going pretty well for him as he’s now a four-star prospect in the 2020 class with schools all over the country recruiting him.

Auburn: “Auburn was nice. I loved it. I love how it’s all about family. I like how they treat their players.”

Clemson: “Clemson was nice. It’s not really a big school and not really a small. It’s somewhere in between. Their coaches told me they like my energy on the court and my game.”

Georgia: “I loved Georgia. It was great visiting there. They practiced really hard the one time I watched them work out. They really got after it. I liked how coach (Tom) Crean made them play hard. I feel like Georgia is going to be one of my top schools.”

Ohio State: “I don’t know a ton about them, but I’m trying to take business management in college and I’ve heard Ole Miss is really good in that.”

Ole Miss: “It was the same thing as Georgia. They played really tough and got after it on the floor. Coach (Ronnie) Hamilton told me he likes how I play and thinks their offense would be a good fit for me because he said I play exactly how they want their big man to play. I love Ole Miss.”

Vanderbilt: “We went on a college trip there with my school and I spoke to the coaches there. They said they wanted to offer a scholarship and wanted me to come back up there some time. I haven’t really watched them yet, but the school was nice. I heard they were voted the happiest students a couple years ago and Nashville is a nice city.”