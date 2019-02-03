Eugene Brown

Eugene Brown was well on his way to having a really strong junior year of high school in November. College coaches were stopping by his school daily for workouts starting in September, and that’s when the offers started to roll in. When the season started in November, he was off to a great start and scored even more offers, but that’s when a devastating leg injury put an end to his junior season. The injury hasn’t slowed down the recruiting process though. The newly minted four-star prospect in the 2020 class says Clemson and Georgia Tech are still in constant contact. He also mentioned Butler, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and Xavier as programs he hears from frequently. The newest schools to jump into the mix are Florida State and South Carolina. Given that he holds a 4.1 GPA, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Stanford, Vanderbilt and several Ivy League programs are also involved. Brown has already been on campus several times at Georgia Tech for games this season and he has also been to Clemson and Ole Miss.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Clemson: “I really like Clemson. I like the facilities, the staff, and the whole idea behind their ‘Grit and Growth’ process. I like what they are trying to get done over there.” Georgia Tech: “I feel like they have a really good coaching staff. It’s just with the injuries they have and the skill-set they have, they have been struggling a little bit. When they get some more talented players in there, they will do well under coach Pastner and coach Swartz.” Xavier: “I haven’t really looked into their program too much yet. I do plan on taking a visit there to see what they have going on. They run a similar system to Butler where they play 4-around-1 and everybody touches the ball. Coach Steele and coach Hayes came to see me recently. They are pretty cool guys.” Butler: “We have stayed in contact and they want me to come in and play a scoring role early. They started recruiting me at the beginning of the season and then I got hurt.”

RIVALS' REACTION