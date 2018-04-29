INDIANAPOLIS – There are scoring barrages and then there is what James Bishop did on Saturday morning, a shot-making performance that little to no one has seen in recent years on the travel circuit. A 6-foot-3 junior and a member of the Rivals150, Bishop will leave Indianapolis as one of the break out names, due in part to his 43 point outing in Indianapolis. Already hearing from a slew of high-major programs, Bishop torched the nets to a toon of 43 points off of 11-of-15 shooting from the 3-point line. The need for shot makers and scorers has never been valued and throw in Bishop’s competitive mindset and what is there is a tough and driven junior that can take over a game. “I just wanted to come out and show that I want to win,” he said. “My mentality is just the same as every game, no matter what,” he said. “ Following his scoring outbreak, St. John’s, La Salle and Michigan offer. Bishop noted beforehand that Marquette, Xavier, VCU, Temple, NC State and a handful of other have remained heavily in touch up until now.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Marquette: “I like Marquette. They came to see me at my school and it feels like it would be a home there. I like the coaching staff and the way that they play. I haven’t been there yet. They talk about how they run their offense through their guards and with the pick-and-roll and that they shoot a lot of 3s.” Xavier: “They are just saying that they do a great job with their guards and that they produce guards there along with a winning culture.” Temple: “I like Temple. I went there a couple of months ago. It is a great school, has great facilities and the coaching staff is great there.” VCU: “They are telling me that they need a guard like me to come into my class to come in and help the team win.” NC State: “They are telling me that they run their offense through their guards, they get up and down the floor and that they want to push me to get better.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Bishop is in no hurry with his college recruitment as things will only get more hectic from here. Running on the UA circuit with Team Thrill this spring and summer, he recapped where he has been and where he could be going soon. “I have been to VCU, Temple and NC State so far,” he said. “A couple of schools are trying to get me to come for a visit like Kansas State, Marquette and Pitt.”

RIVALS' REACTION