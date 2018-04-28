INDIANAPOLIS – Who is Terrance Shannon? That is exactly what many high-major coaches are asking themselves thanks to the available class of 2018’s emergence this spring on the Nike EYBL. Standing 6-foot-7 now, Shannon has grown close to a foot since his freshman year, embodying all that one looks for in a high-upside prospect late in the recruiting cycle. The epitome of a late bloomer, Shannon has sprouted two more inches since last summer, as his original intentions of taking a prep year at Woodstock Academy this fall has made him rethink some things through. “A lot of schools have been texting me,” he said. “Ole Miss just offered me on Thursday, and Arkansas, Illinois, LSU have been talking to me. Loyola (Chicago) and DePaul have offered me, too. Ole Miss offered me for either 2018 or 2019, whichever one that I do, and the same goes for Loyola and DePaul.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Ole Miss: “That offer was a blessing. I was surprised that they called me but it was a blessing since it was my first power five conference. They have been talking to me about the campus, playing in front of 20,000 people, and the coaches would just let me go and play free.” DePaul: “They are telling me about how I can be the point guard, that the ball would be in my hands and that I could do whatever I can do to help my team win. “Staying close to home doesn’t matter to me really, but it is more about the right fit for me.” Taking a prep year: “I missed a lot of last year (sprained ACL and broken wrist) and I am still only 17 years old and I don’t turn 18 until June 30, so I am young and going 2019 wouldn’t hurt me and it would help me get better and stronger.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

For the time being, Shannon will be playing on the Nike EYBL circuit for the famed Mac Irvin Fire travel unit. The decision to take a prep year and reclassify into the 2019 class remains the plan, though his budding recruitment could always change things. ‘I am eligible for 2018 right now for college but I don’t know about staying in 2018,” he said. ‘I just want to trust the process and going into the 2019 class, that was the original decision that I had made. I might visit Ole Miss, but I am not sure if that will be an official or an unofficial.”

RIVALS' REACTION