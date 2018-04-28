INDIANAPOLIS – The term ‘reclassification’ has become as common as ‘offer’ and ‘interest’ within recruiting circles but for AJ Lawson, a class of 2019 guard, it is a legitimate opportunity to lengthen his window of play at the highest level. One of the most talented prospects in the 2019 class and a top flight recruit out of Canada, Lawson has remained mum on his recruitment. “The schools out there talking to me and my coaches, I am not really paying much attention to them or a particular school,” he said. “I am just keeping all of my options open.” Vanderbilt and South Carolina are two programs that have shown heavy interest, as Lawson also took an unofficial visit to Kentucky last year. Others, including SMU, Oregon, Memphis, Michigan, and Maryland, are also in the mix, ones that could enroll Lawson this fall or next.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Reclassifying into 2018: “Right now, I am just thinking about the right fit for college. If I were to reclassify into the 2018 class, I would make the decision after all this stuff is over, all of the AAU. ”The pros of going into the 2018 class is that I can develop my game better at the next level, they could help me get stronger and get me ready for the competition that I am going to face. The cons of going 2018 is that I wouldn’t be strong enough yet or ready for it.” Vanderbilt: “They came to a couple of my showcases in Canada and to my practice last year. They have mainly communicated with my coach. “Getting Simi (Shittu) is big since he is a Canadian and it makes you think that if he is going there, others should look at them, too.” Kentucky: “I liked the visit. It was a good experience and they have just been mainly speaking with my coach (Dwayne Washington).”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Lawson will finish out his senior travel season with the UPlay Canada team, one that was formerly highlighted by Kentucky’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and top ranked 2018 wing RJ Barrett. The potential to reclassify remains on the table, an avenue that would allow for Lawson to, if things were to work in his favor, give him the chance to enter the NBA Draft a year earlier than expected, though remaining in the 2019 class looks to more favorable currently. “I would like to see him go another year to get stronger and gain more skills and confidence so that when he does decide, he’s totally ready and equipped to go out there and be the man, but that is a possibility we will have to see as we move forward,” he dad, Anthony, said.

