More importantly for Miller and his staff, though, Franklin is more proof that they are on track to do what they set out to do locally when they landed the job in the spring of 2017.

As Miller looks to restock the Hoosiers' talent and return the program to national prominence, adding a guy like Franklin is helpful. He's tough, he can play with physicality off the dribble and he's a versatile perimeter player who could conceivably play the point, shooting guard and small forward positions during his career in Bloomington.

Once considered a bit of an afterthought to land the physical combo guard, the Hoosiers made up huge ground over the last few weeks to land Franklin and appear to be on the verge of sending a serious message with their in-state recruiting.

Back in 2012, former coach Tom Crean appeared to be solving local recruiting when he landed four nationally ranked players from within the state's borders. However, that year turned out to be the exception to the rule and the Hoosiers landed just two more Rivals150 ranked players from the state of Indiana between 2013 and 2017.

In 2018 -- his first full year on the job -- Miller was able to haul in three Rivals150 players and he landed one of the biggest prizes that the state had to offer in years when he convinced five-star shooting guard Romeo Langford to stay home.



The addition of Franklin means Miller and his staff have secured four ranked players from Indiana in just over a year on the job. They don't appear to be done.

The Hoosiers are still heavily involved with five-star frontcourt players Trayce Jackson-Davis and Keion Brooks. Four-star shooting guard Brandon Newman is still a possibility. Landing all three would seem highly unlikely, but missing on all three would be even more unlikely, and things look particularly good with Jackson-Davis at this juncture. That's a complete 180 from the direction that things were headed during the last days of Crean's leadership.

Now, Miller and his staff still have to continue to build on the local recruiting success, and while recruiting success is nice the more important job is changing the on-court fortunes. But, the fact of the matter is that recruiting well locally was identified as a major key toward changing the direction of Indiana basketball (only eight NCAA Tournaments between 2003 and 2018) and that appears to have been accomplished.

If that local success is truly the key to bringing the Hoosiers back to Big Ten and national prominence on a yearly basis, then Miller couldn't have authored a much better start.

