Duncomb chose Indiana over Cincinnati , Iowa , Wisconsin and Xavier . A three-star center and found within the Rivals150, Duncomb is rated as the 143rd best prospect in the 2021 class, and as the 21st best center in America.

Indiana got on the board for the second time within the 2021 class within recent weeks on Tuesday. Three-star center Logan Duncomb decided to end his college recruitment by committing to the Hoosiers.

A 6-foot-8 junior that is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Duncomb plays for the famed Moeller High program. He is also a member of the Indiana Elite travel program, the same group that five-star recruit Khristian Lander was a part of last summer.

Duncomb answers a major need for Indiana with its future in mind. The frontcourt remains a major priority for Archie Miller and his staff with Joey Brunk set to graduate after next season. Duncomb should leave an immediate mark on the program thanks to his half-court skillset, ability to make shots to the perimeter, and also rebound in traffic.

He becomes the second member of Indiana’s 2021 class. Earlier this year, five-star guard Khristian Lander picked the Hoosiers. Although, Lander could potentially reclassify and move into the 2020 class. IU remains in need of a scoring wing and a power forward in rounding out its 2021 class.