Indiana lands Rivals150 junior Logan Duncomb
Indiana got on the board for the second time within the 2021 class within recent weeks on Tuesday. Three-star center Logan Duncomb decided to end his college recruitment by committing to the Hoosiers.
Duncomb chose Indiana over Cincinnati, Iowa, Wisconsin and Xavier. A three-star center and found within the Rivals150, Duncomb is rated as the 143rd best prospect in the 2021 class, and as the 21st best center in America.
A 6-foot-8 junior that is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Duncomb plays for the famed Moeller High program. He is also a member of the Indiana Elite travel program, the same group that five-star recruit Khristian Lander was a part of last summer.
Duncomb answers a major need for Indiana with its future in mind. The frontcourt remains a major priority for Archie Miller and his staff with Joey Brunk set to graduate after next season. Duncomb should leave an immediate mark on the program thanks to his half-court skillset, ability to make shots to the perimeter, and also rebound in traffic.
He becomes the second member of Indiana’s 2021 class. Earlier this year, five-star guard Khristian Lander picked the Hoosiers. Although, Lander could potentially reclassify and move into the 2020 class. IU remains in need of a scoring wing and a power forward in rounding out its 2021 class.