“Indiana just felt like the place God wanted me to be," he said. "It felt like a dream to be part of something so much bigger than myself. I am really excited to be able to help be a leader in changing the culture and passion behind wearing Indiana across my chest and helping the program get back to the style I fell in love with when I was growing up. Being able to play in front of my family and friends is something that has always been important to me and I am thrilled to hopefully be able to inspire kids just like me.”

Indiana made another move in keeping the top talent within its state. Rivals150 senior Anthony Leal ended his recruitment in favor of the Hoosiers on Friday, giving IU a talented and tough guard that grew up within a 15-minute drive from its campus.

Helping build the program that he dreamed of playing for played a major part in Leal’s commitment. “I believe in what Coach (Archie) Miller is building at IU and to be able to help him and the team any way I can has me really eager to get started as soon as possible. It is truly an example of a childhood dream becoming a lifelong reality and I couldn’t be happier than to call myself a Hoosier!”

Leal chose the Hoosiers over Stanford, but held offers from such others as Cincinnati, Northwestern, Ohio State and Xavier. He gives Indiana its second in-state commitment within a matter of three weeks, joining friend and long-time travel teammate Trey Galloway. Together, the talented guard tandem should not struggle in the chemistry department and check a variety of boxes on the perimeter.

Sitting as the 113th best prospect nationally, Leal is first known for his scoring. He is a high-volume foul shooter that brings plenty of toughness and intangibles to the floor. Leal can make shots to the perimeter, create for others and defend either wing spot. He is a tough-nosed, four-year program builder that should maximize his abilities for his dream school.

Leal and Galloway help answer a number of issues in the backcourt but the Hoosiers remain in pursuit of another guard this summer with RJ Davis, Hassan Diarra, and Caleb Love sitting atop of their recruiting board. Matt Cross, Jalen Bridges, Zach Loveday and Dawson Garcia are just a few others that they have continued to prioritize in the frontcourt.