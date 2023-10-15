Mike Woodson got his man on Sunday, when top Indiana target Liam McNeeley announced his commitment to the Hoosiers. McNeeley’s pledge is the product of the endless time and resources IU poured into his recruitment, as the five-star forward chose Woodson’s program over Kansas, Texas and a long list of other major offers.





WHAT INDIANA IS GETTING

Versatility is king in modern basketball, and McNeeley encapsulates it. The 6-foot-7 forward has the size and athleticism to guard multiple positions. His offensive game is just as diverse, but the 41% he shot from behind the arc in 13 EYBL games this year is particularly encouraging for a 6-foot-8 forward, even if his jumper remains a bit streaky at times. He’s not to be looked at as a primary ball-handler but has a solid handle and is able to get downhill and take defenders to the basket depending on the matchup. As a passer, he makes solid reads and rarely throws the ball into the stands. The Montverde Academy standout has taken strides as a defender this year and improved his effort on that end of the floor, terrorizing passing lanes and diving for loose balls. Overall, McNeeley is best described as steady and well-rounded, as there aren't many players that impact winning in as many ways as the Texas-based wing. He averaged 15.8 PPG and 4.2 RPG during the EYBL season. He recorded 12 steals and just six turnovers in 13 outings.