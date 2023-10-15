Indiana has its man: Liam McNeeley chooses the Hoosiers
Mike Woodson got his man on Sunday, when top Indiana target Liam McNeeley announced his commitment to the Hoosiers. McNeeley’s pledge is the product of the endless time and resources IU poured into his recruitment, as the five-star forward chose Woodson’s program over Kansas, Texas and a long list of other major offers.
WHAT INDIANA IS GETTING
Versatility is king in modern basketball, and McNeeley encapsulates it. The 6-foot-7 forward has the size and athleticism to guard multiple positions. His offensive game is just as diverse, but the 41% he shot from behind the arc in 13 EYBL games this year is particularly encouraging for a 6-foot-8 forward, even if his jumper remains a bit streaky at times. He’s not to be looked at as a primary ball-handler but has a solid handle and is able to get downhill and take defenders to the basket depending on the matchup. As a passer, he makes solid reads and rarely throws the ball into the stands. The Montverde Academy standout has taken strides as a defender this year and improved his effort on that end of the floor, terrorizing passing lanes and diving for loose balls. Overall, McNeeley is best described as steady and well-rounded, as there aren't many players that impact winning in as many ways as the Texas-based wing. He averaged 15.8 PPG and 4.2 RPG during the EYBL season. He recorded 12 steals and just six turnovers in 13 outings.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE HOOSIERS:
This feels like a signpost moment for the Mike Woodson Era, as beating out schools such as Kansas and Texas for a five-star recruit is the final sentence in an larger essay about how Woodson, age 65, is not only able to recruit in the modern landscape but should inspire fear on the trail. There’s no denying the fact that the quick development of lottery pick Jalen Hood-Schifino a year ago has given the IU staff something to point to when pursuing other prospects with NBA aspirations. That has turned out to be a winning strategy. So has building a pipeline to perpetually loaded Montverde Academy, from which the program has now landed three players in two cycles. This recruiting win does not feel like a one off but rather the start of something larger that will continue as long as on-floor results continue to improve. The Hoosiers remain a team to watch for fellow five-star Boogie Fland and Derik Queen and are a serious threat to land one or possibly both.
IN HIS WORDS:
“Mike Woodson has an NBA mind, and showed me how I fit into his system. They emphasized me being a bigger guard and being versatile. Coming off ball screens or posting up smaller defenders and moving the ball in transition." – McNeeley to TheHoosier.com following his official visit to Indiana.