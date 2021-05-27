In-state programs prioritizing four-star Terrance Arceneaux

Terrance Arceneaux is ranked No. 92 in the current 2022 Rivals150. Arceneaux led his Beaumont (Texas) United High School to a state championship after hitting a buzzer beating shot to tie the game and send it to overtime, and then hitting a buzzer-beating, game winner at the end of overtime. “I can do anything the coach wants me to do. I can block shots, and some games the coach doesn’t need me to block shots, they need me to score or guard the big man or bring the ball up the court. I think I am versatile, whatever they need me to do,” Arceneaux says. Playing this summer with the JL3 Basketball (Texas) EYBL team, the 6-foot-6 small forward has picked up over 10 offers along the way. “I am hearing most from Houston, Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor, UNLV right now.” Arceneaux said, “I have a visit set for June 1 with Houston. They are the only one set right now, but me and my coaches are setting up some other ones with Texas, UNLV and Texas A&M."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Houston: “I know a lot about them over there. I talk with at least one coach there almost every day, I know they watched the game today. I think I would fit in well there, they tell me everyday how I can fit in with what they do with how I play, how I can play the one through four." Texas: “I know a lot about the staff, you know my trainer went there, so I text with them a lot. They want me as a wing over there, and they have done some good things with guys like me in the past.” UNLV: “I don’t know too much about UNLV because the new staff just started recruiting me. I talk with Coach Brandon Chappell there. I am not sure where I fit in yet, but they sent over some film for me to watch.” Texas A&M: “Coach Steve Roccaforte has been trying to set up a visit for me to go there. I know they want me as a wing over there, they want me to get out and run and knock down shots, I like that. I like the staff over there.” “I talked to North Carolina like two days ago, they have not offered yet. You know that is like a dream school for me, so hopefully they offer soon.”

WHAT'S NEXT

“I want to go to a program where I can fit in when I am away from my family. An atmosphere where I can fit in and feel like and not get homesick and be comfortable where I can just go out and play my game,” Arceneaux said.



RIVALS' REACTION