Friday is roundtable day at Rivals. But while this week’s panelists are the same as always, the format has been tweaked this time around. In this special addition, national analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan play a game of in-or-out as they explore three NCAA tournament bubble teams and explain why they think each will find themselves in the field or on the outside looking in come Selection Sunday.

OLE MISS

Cassidy: OUT. Chris Beard has impressed in his first season in Oxford, but Wednesday’s loss to rival Mississippi State was a massive blow for his team’s postseason hopes. There are opportunities left to collect quality wins, obviously, as home games with South Carolina and Alabama await but there is little to suggest the Rebels, losers of four of their last five, are going to flip a switch now. Road games at Missouri and Georgia to close the year seem like possible pitfalls, especially when you consider that Beard’s team barely slipped by the struggling Tigers at home last weekend. Jordan: OUT. That loss to Mississippi State crushed the Rebels, who sit at 3-6 on the road with their lone difference road win coming against Texas A&M. Now they’ve got back-to-backs with South Carolina and Alabama, two games they won’t be favored in. At this point in the season you look for trends because they have historically been the best indicator for future projections; the Rebels have dropped four their last five. Not good.

PITT

Cassidy: OUT. I think I might have gone with “In” before the Panthers were clubbed over the head by Wake Forest earlier this week. Pitt has some seriously impressive wins, but a poor strength of schedule and so-so record against teams in the top-three quarters isn’t gonna be enough unless the Panthers close strong. This Pitt team is famously unpredictable so I won’t rule them out of upcoming games with Clemson and Virginia Tech. That said, I’m not betting on them, either. Look, I want to see Carlton Carrington in the tournament as much as anyone, but it feels like a bit of a long shot after watching the 91-58 ​​massacre in Winston-Salem on Wednesday. Jordan: OUT. The 33-point loss to Wake Forest did little for my confidence in their chances to dance going forward. They’ve got two road games at Boston College and at Clemson, the latter could be quite the tall order, and they can’t afford any slip-ups at this point. That wild part is even winning out could have them holing to burst the bubble, but here we are. I still think they’ve got to win out and get to the semis in the ACC tournament, and, no, I’m not thoroughly convinced they’ll be able to get it done.

PROVIDENCE

