Friday is roundtable day at Rivals. But while this week’s panelists are the same as always, the format has been tweaked this time around. In this special addition, national analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan play a game of in-or-out as they explore three NCAA tournament bubble teams and explain why they think each will find themselves in the field or on the outside looking in come Selection Sunday.

NEW MEXICO

Cassidy: OUT. How did we get here? The Lobos were a mid-major darling for most of the season, rising to as high as No. 19 in the AP Top 25, but now find themselves solidly on the bubble. I’d feel a lot better about Richard Pitino team’s chances if they weren't staring down a road game at Boise State on Saturday. Sure, it’s an opportunity to get another Quad 1 victory against a likely tournament team. Still, I have my doubts about the Lobos' ability to actually pull it out, as the Broncos have won four-straight and won a rather comfortable game at New Mexico roughly a month ago. Obviously a loss on Saturday wouldn't sink Pitino’s ship, but it would make them under .500 in their last eight contests. Struggling down the stretch in a mid-major league, be it a strong one, isn’t exactly a convincing case for inclusion, especially if disaster strikes in the conference tournament. Jordan: OUT. No, I just don’t have faith in the Lobos anymore after last weekend. Air Force? At home? Really? No shade, but if we’re fighting for our at-large tournament lives how does this happen? Big step back with a Quad 4 loss at this point in the season, and it’s less about the hit that made them take and more about my confidence in them going forward. No way do I bet on the Lobos at Boise State on Saturday after this one. Yes, the opportunity is there for a turnaround, but, at this point, they’re gonna have to bring their lunch pails to the Mountain West Conference tournament if they want in.

*****

ST. JOHN'S

Cassidy: IN. I know this is at least a little bit of a long shot, but I think it’s a calculated one. The Johnnies have clawed their way back onto the bubble after looking nearly dead a couple weeks back. Their lack of truly marquee wins outside of last weekend’s victory over Marquette is still a problem, but the remaining schedule is soft. There's no reason SJU shouldn’t finish the regular season 19-12 and two games over .500 in the Big East. Should that come to fruition, SJU could sit a Big East Tournament victory or two away from being in the thick of the Selection Sunday discussion. When things look close, I’ll always bet on Rick Pitino. St. John’s is 3-0 and has outscored its three opponents by 42 points since Pitino called his team slow, flawed and unathletic in a press conference. Obviously, the two things have nothing to do with each other, but the situation is definitely funny, and I almost always root for funny. The Red Storm could be helped if Villanova, over which it holds a pair of victories, finishes strong. The fact that its win at Utah recently became a Quad 1 victory may also help. Jordan: IN. It’s all about timing and St. John’s is pulling off key wins and the most opportune time. They’re sitting at 17-12 overall and 9-9 in the Big East, coming off the big win at Butler after dominating Creighton. They’ve got Georgetown and DePaul left on the schedule, which means they should be riding a five-game winning streak headed into the Big East Tournament. I haven’t even mentioned the 'Pitino in March' factor that I feel will work for the Red Storm when it comes time to pick teams. All these things push them past the bubble line at this point

*****

UTAH

