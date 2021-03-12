Basketball Recruiting - In or Out? Handicapping bubble teams prior to Selection Sunday

As we get closer to the NCAA Tournament, Rivals.com embraces the bubble debate with a daily look at the teams on the fringes of March Madness. Analysts Rob Cassidy, Jamie Shaw and Dan McDonald will look at three bubble teams per day and attempt to predict whether they'll be dancing or find themselves on the outside looking in when the bracket is released. Keep in mind, this is not a look at how teams stack up now. Instead, it’s an attempt to project how things will look when Selection Sunday arrives. ***** MORE IN OR OUT: Wichita State, Ole Miss, Michigan State | Syracuse, Utah State, Xavier 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Top 30 *****

SAINT LOUIS

Javonte Perkins (AP Images)

Cassidy: Out The Billikens are helpless at this juncture because they squandered their ability to play their way into the bracket. What they need now is a stroke of luck. I think leaving it up to chance is a risky proposition in a year in which the NCAA bubble seems to be crowded with teams still alive in their respective conference tournaments. Yes, it sucks that SLU was hit particularly hard by COVID-19 and went a month without playing a game, but I'm not sure it’s fair for the committee to take such things into account. Is Travis Ford’s team one of the 68 best teams in the country? Probably so. But that’s never seemed to matter all that much on Selection Sunday. I’d love to see guards Javonte Perkins and Jordan Goodwin, who average 17.5 and 14 points per game, respectively, make some noise in the dance because I think they’d be a handful for a high seed. That said, I think Ford’s squad will ultimately come up short. Syracuse beating NC State and giving Virginia a serious test in back-to-back days may end up hurting the Billikens when push comes to shove. McDonald: Out I think the Billikens just barely miss out on the field of 68 on Sunday. Their NET of 46 isn’t bad, but there just aren’t enough quality wins there in my opinion to put them in the NCAA Tournament. Shaw: Out ... but then In So, with St Louis I am playing the odds, let me explain. The Billikens' record has them very close, but they are done playing and other teams will have the opportunity to play their way past St Louis in the coming days. At 14-6, they are ranked No. 49 in KenPom and have a 46 NET ranking. Saint Louis is 4-4 in Quads 1 and 2 with wins over LSU, Richmond, NC State and St. Bonaventure. However, they were 1-4 on the road this year. Here is how I think this one plays out: They are not in the original field, a team tests COVID positive on Monday and Saint Louis is the team who gets added in its place.

LOUISVILLE

Carlik Jones (AP Images)

Cassidy: In I can’t imagine a situation in which Louisville misses out due, in part, to the fact that Duke didn’t have a disqualifying positive coronavirus test a day earlier. The Cardinals needed to get by Blue Devils to feel totally comfortable about their standing in the field, sure. Obviously, that didn’t happen, but something tells me they’ll manage to slip in despite the loss. Chris Mack’s bunch and its top 40 strength or record won’t be easy to dismiss come Sunday, unless a couple of unexpected conference champions steal bids. It’ll be interesting to see how the committee views a loss to mediocre-but-hot Duke, because what happens may well hinge on that. I’m picking up first-four vibes. McDonald: In The loss to Duke wasn’t ideal, but I think the Cardinals did enough before this week to justify a spot in the 68. There are some bad losses, including huge losses to North Carolina and Wisconsin, but there are enough quality wins in there for me and they pass the eye test. I think Mack’s team will receive good news a little after 6 p.m. EST on Sunday. Shaw: In Losing to Duke in the first round of the ACC tournament did not help the Cardinals' cause, but I feel they were already firmly in. A question will come about testing as they played Duke the night before someone at Duke tested positive for COVID. If Louisville is able to dodge that bullet, they are 13-7 overall and 8-5 in ACC play. The Cardinals have a 37 strength of record with great guard play and a staff that knows how to win a game. They will probably have to play a play-in game as teams who are still playing will continue to rise, but they should firmly be in.

SETON HALL

Sandro Mamukelashvili (AP Images)