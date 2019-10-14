News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-14 08:32:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

In depth with five-star North Carolina commit Caleb Love

Krysten Peek • Basketball Recruiting
@KP_Rivals
Basketball contributor
Krysten is a former DII basketball player but sometimes tells top recruits she played at UConn to see the look on their face. She's also completed a marathon on every continent (yes, even Antarctica).

Colorado Springs, CO - North Carolina commits Caleb Love and Day'Ron Sharpe were both out competing at the USA Basketball minicamp this past weekend. UNC fans will love to hear that the duo was put on the same team for scrimmages. Rivals.com sat down with Love to get his opinion on other UNC targets like Greg Brown, Cade Cunningham, Ziaire Williams, RJ Davis, Bryce Thompson and Puff Johnson. Love gives one prediction as to who the Tar Heels might land next.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}