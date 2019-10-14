In depth with five-star North Carolina commit Caleb Love
Colorado Springs, CO - North Carolina commits Caleb Love and Day'Ron Sharpe were both out competing at the USA Basketball minicamp this past weekend. UNC fans will love to hear that the duo was put on the same team for scrimmages. Rivals.com sat down with Love to get his opinion on other UNC targets like Greg Brown, Cade Cunningham, Ziaire Williams, RJ Davis, Bryce Thompson and Puff Johnson. Love gives one prediction as to who the Tar Heels might land next.