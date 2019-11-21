"It's home,” Miller told Rivals.com about his decision. “I want the people around me to support me and be able to keep me sane. They’ve recruited me the longest and I wanted to go somewhere where I feel bigger than basketball.”

Despite the early signing period coming to a close on Wednesday, Illinois received great news on Thursday evening. Top-30 guard and its top priority in the 2020 class, Adam Miller chose to remain loyal to his home state by committing to the Illini.

Miller chose Illinois over Arizona and Louisville. He is rated as the 28th best prospect in the 2020 class, and as the ninth best scoring guard nationally. Standing over 6-foot-3 and equipped with a strong frame and a penchant for scoring the basketball, Miller becomes the latest blue-chip recruit out of Chicago to settle on the Illini during the Brad Underwood regime.

One of the very best from the state, Miller will be a day one contributor for the Illini. He is most valued for his scoring prowess where he can take over the game in an instant. He wields a consistent jumper that he relies upon from each level on the floor. He can create for others whenever the opportunity is presented, is a fierce competitor and has developed into becoming a shutdown defender at either guard position.

A top standout on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, Miller averaged over 20 points, four rebounds and two assists per game. Next fall, top-50 guard Andre Curbelo will join him in Champaign, giving the Illini one of the more dynamic backcourts nationally.

Its 2020 class is now a top-25 group that is further supported by three-star forward Coleman Hawkins.