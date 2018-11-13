Illinois lands four-star center Antwan January
Illinois added a much-needed frontcourt threat thanks to the commitment of Rivals150 center Antwan January. A talented, skilled and well-built center prospect from the 2019 class, January gives the Illini an immediate presence within the interior that can complete a multitude of tasks down low.
“The style of play fits my game. They like to play fast and run the floor which is what I love,” he told Rivals.com. “The relationship that I formed with Coach (Chin) Coleman and Coach (Brad) Underwood was big and so was the chance to play in the Big 10 Conference. It is one of the best out there and really, it just felt like home.”
January chose the Illini over Fresno State, Kansas State, Ole Miss and TCU, giving the Big 10 program a legitimate presence down low that can score in the post, defend his basket and also rebound the ball at a solid clip. Emerging this summer as a coveted center recruit, January has rounded out his skillset in recent months and becomes the program’s first commitment this fall.
A member of the Dream Vision travel program, January has made incremental improvements within his game in recent months. On the adidas circuit this summer, he posted efficient per-game averages of 11 points (59.4 FG percent) and 7.5 rebounds.
The four-star center begins Illinois’ 2019 class. Not much more is needed this fall as they will just lose Aaron Jordan and Adonis De La Rosa to graduation in the spring. Others high on their board include Drew Timme, Terrence Shannon, Kofi Cockburn and Jason Jitoboh.