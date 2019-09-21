After visiting the Illini over the weekend, Coleman Hawkins a 6-foot-9 forward at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep -- who has family from Illinois and had also seen campus unofficially -- decided that he had seen enough and gave his verbal commitment.

Illinois and Brad Underwood have gotten onto the scoreboard for the first time in the class of 2020.

So, what are the Illini getting in Hawkins?

One of the top 35 four men in the country, he's a lean and skilled big man who just missed the last Rivals150. He can shoot with range to the three point line, is a very good passer out of the high post and has turned himself into a quality rebounder. He's got a frame that will easily carry more muscle without costing him mobility and in today's game he has more than enough size to play as a stretch five man.

While Hawkins is the first to pick Illinois, they've got several more in their site. Top 30 guard Adam Miller will be on campus this weekend and remains a top target while others like four-star point guard Andre Curbelo, four-star KK Robinson, big man Bayron Matos and others are still on their radar.

