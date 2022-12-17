SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – One of the top prospects in the class of 2024, Ian Jackson is being pursued by a long list of major programs. Next on his agenda is a Jan. 6 official visit to North Carolina, which should help clear the picture of Jackson’s recruitment, as he says he intends to commit “pretty soon.”Rivals recently caught up with Jackson following his Christ The King High School’s game at Hoophall Classic West for a conversation about where his process stands and what could be next.









ON WHAT HE’S EXCITED TO SEE ON HIS NORTH CAROLINA VISIT

“I’m looking forward to seeing the history of it – the historical background of the school. With all the great alumni that came from the school and all the pros, that’s the kind of stuff I like to see. I’m excited.”

ON UNC HEAD COACH HUBERT DAVIS

“He’s a cool guy. He played in New York, so he has a familiarity with me having been in New York for a while. That’s been pretty cool.”

ON ADDITIONAL VISITS

“I’ll probably wait until after the season, but I’ll probably take some more visits. I’ll probably go to Arkansas and maybe Texas.”

ON ARKANSAS

“Arkansas is kind of new in my recrutiment by me and Coach [Eric Musselman] have been talking on the regular. We’re building a good relationship. He’s trying to get me to be more familiar with the program and all that, so I’m interested in learning more.”

ON TEXAS

“Texas is the same thing as Arkansas. I’ve been watching them a little recently and seeing how they compete. I’m just trying to get more familiar, but I probably want to visit.”

ON SCHOOLS PUSHING HARDEST

“A lot of them are in contact with me the same amount. You have Kentucky and UNC. You know, the regular schools.”

ON KENTUCKY

“We talk a lot. Coach Orlando Antigua and Coach [John Calipari] to me a lot, actually. We talk weekly or so. They're one of my priority schools, as with every school I guess, but also Kentucky for sure.”

ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A COLLEGE

“Just a place that will help me become a pro. That’s the big thing for me. I’ll pick whichever school can help me get to where I want to go and have me most ready when I, hopefully, enter the NBA Draft.”

ON THE POSSIBILITY OF RECLASSIFICATION

“That’s up in the air, really. If, after the season, I feel like I’m ready to go and be good at the college level, then I’ll go. If not, I won’t.”



