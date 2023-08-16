1. KON KNUEPPEL’S DUKE VISIT (SEPT. 15)

Kon Knueppel

WHY IT’S BIG: Because Duke is a major threat. Once seen as the leader to land Knueppel, Wisconsin now seems to have a dogfight on its hands when it comes to keeping the in-state star home for college. Virginia and Alabama are to be taken seriously, but looming trips to Durham have a special way of instilling fear into a recruit's local schools. Duke offered the five-star forward in early July and a visit popped up on Knueppel’s schedule roughly a week later. It’s too early to know which way the wind of the Wisconsin Lutheran High School standout’s commitment will eventually blow, but the weekend of Sept. 15 certainly feels like a massive pivot point.

*****

2. TYLER BETSEY’S CINCINNATI VISIT (SEPT. 23)

WHY IT’S BIG: Because Cincinnati is emerging as one of favorites. Officially, Tyler Betsey has a final seven of Alabama, Duke, Cincinnati, Creighton, Indiana, UConn and Villanova. Unofficially, sources indicate that it’s starting to sound as though everyone is chasing the Bearcats and Huskies. Those two schools seem most likely to land the 6-foot-7 wing, with the Bearcats making particularly strong moves as of late. Betsey’s late September trip to campus could catapult Wes Miller and company to the top of Betsey’s list.

*****

3. LIAM MCNEELEY’S INDIANA VISIT (SEPT. 23)

WHY IT’S BIG: Because it could seal the deal. The stakes for Liam McNeeley’s second official visit to Indiana feel absolutely massive, as the Hoosiers have been near the top of the five-star’s list for almost a year. Prospects don’t usually take second official visits unless things have gotten serious, and the list of massive threats to snag the forward’s pledge is getting shorter. Texas is definitely a player, but it seems as though the Longhorns are chasing the Hoosiers for now. If things go well when McNeeley hits Bloomington this fall, Mike Woodson could have the cornerstone to his 2024 class in place shortly thereafter.

*****

4. JALIL BETHEA’S MIAMI VISIT (SEPT 8)

WHY IT’S BIG: Because it should help establish a pecking order. Miami is coming off a run to the Final Four and it has a history of success when it comes to recruiting the Northeast. The fact that assistant coach DJ Irving used to work for Bethea’s Team Final grassroots squad shouldn’t be overlooked, either. At this juncture, Miami shouldn’t be seen as the the leader in the Bethea Sweepstakes because Villanova, Syracuse and Kansas are also worth monitoring closely. In fact, those four schools feel grouped together in a tight pack of sorts with Alabama being the dark horse in the race. More separation should set in when fall visits begin, however. Bethea’s trip to Coral Gables (along with his trip to Kansas the weekend before) will help set the pace for the final leg of his recruitment.

*****

5. BOOGIE FLAND’S MARYLAND VISIT (SEPT. 26)